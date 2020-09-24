13-yr-old boy questioned regarding assault & theft in Bnei Brak

A thirteen-year-old boy has been detained for questioning on suspicion that he was involved in an assault that took place in the city of Bnei Brak, an assault that also involved the theft of a cell phone.

The incident took place a few days ago, and the victim submitted a complaint to police, relating that he had been set upon by a number of people who stole his phone. The perpetrators then fled.

The boy is a resident of the center of the country and after questioning he was released with restrictive conditions. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.