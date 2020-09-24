Home Front Command: Just 21% of Israelis fully observe quarantine

Data from the Home Front Command shows that a worrying proportion of Israelis supposed to be in quarantine actually violate the terms of their isolation.

The data was collected on September 21, and shows that just 21% of respondents reported that they did not come into contact with anyone during their period of quarantine.

43.2% of respondents admitted to having been in contact with between one and four people. 22.4% of respondents came into contact with between five and nine people, and 13.4% of respondents said they had been in contact with ten people or more.