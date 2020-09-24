Intel Minister: Govt should compensate workers forced to quarantine

In an interview given to the Maariv newspaper, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen stated that the government should be absorbing the cost of the lengthy period of quarantine it continues to insist on.

"I have a few suggestions for changes in the way we are dealing with the economy, and first and foremost among them is the question of providing compensation for workers who are legally obligated to stay at home in quarantine and cannot work from home," he said.

Cohen added that it was vital from an economic standpoint that the government develop an exit strategy for emerging from the lockdown, and that it commit to more investment in the economy in the future.