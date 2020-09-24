Saudi King backs US peace efforts

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday called for a comprehensive solution on Iran and to disarm its affiliate Hezbollah in Lebanon, and expressed support for US efforts to start talks between Israel and Palestinian Arabs, Reuters reported.

Speaking for the first time before the United Nations General Assembly, he said Iran has exploited the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers “to intensify its expansionist activities, create its terrorist networks, and use terrorism,” adding that this had produced nothing but “chaos, extremism, and sectarianism.”