Trump says FDA playing politics with COVID-19 vaccine guidelines

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday decried reported efforts by the Food and Drug Administration to issue stricter guidelines for evaluating a vaccine against COVID-19.

Trump was apparently reacting to a Tuesday report in the New York Times that said the agency will soon move to tighten requirements for emergency authorization of any coronavirus vaccine to better ensure its safety and effectiveness.

"That has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it. That sounds like a political move. I think that was a political move more than anything else," he said.