Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Trump: I think 2020 election will end up at the Supreme Court
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he thinks the 2020 election will end up at the US Supreme Court, adding that is why it was important to have nine justices.
“I think this will end up in the Supreme Court and I think it’s very important that we have nine justices,” Trump said when asked if a full complement of justices was needed to handle any challenges to the November 3 election between him and Joe Biden.
