News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
'A tight lockdown will permanently eliminate the business sector'
Business Sector President Dubi Amitai on Wednesday called on the government to keep essential services as well as other businesses in a format permitting them 30% activity.
"These are businesses that do not have gatherings and there is no reason to close them. The economy must continue to supply oxygen. A tight lockdown will permanently eliminate the business sector," Amitai said.
