01:38
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20

'A tight lockdown will permanently eliminate the business sector'

Business Sector President Dubi Amitai on Wednesday called on the government to keep essential services as well as other businesses in a format permitting them 30% activity.

"These are businesses that do not have gatherings and there is no reason to close them. The economy must continue to supply oxygen. A tight lockdown will permanently eliminate the business sector," Amitai said.

Last Briefs