Bennett blasts hermetic lockdown

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett on Wednesday night criticized the hermetic lockdown that the government is expected to announce.

"Only ministers who do not know the meanings of inventory, customers and global competition are able to completely paralyze the Israeli industry, and lead to the further loss of thousands of jobs. And this is because the Likud and Blue and White are unable to agree on demonstrations and prayers. There is almost no epidemiological benefit in this closure and there is immense damage to it. Stop it," Bennett wrote on Twitter.