Report: Netanyahu brought dirty laundry to Washington

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has developed a reputation among the staff at the US President’s guesthouse for bringing special cargo on his trips to Washington: bags and suitcases full of dirty laundry, US officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

The clothes are cleaned for the prime minister free of charge by the US staff, a perk that is available to all foreign leaders but sparingly taken advantage of given the short stays of busy heads of state, according to the report.