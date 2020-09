22:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 7 yeshiva students test positive for COVID-19 Seven students at the HaGolan yeshiva have contracted the CV-19 virus. According to a report by journalist Dvir Amar, all yeshiva students with the exception of a small group where no virus cases have been recorded, have been sent home from the facility. ► ◄ Last Briefs