Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20

Israel to sign peace treaty with another Arab nation

US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said in an interview with Al Arabiya today that another Muslim country will announce establishing official relations wirh Israel "in the next day or two."