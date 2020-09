22:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Full lockdown expected starting Fri Following a government meeting, it appears that a full lockdown will be implemented starting Friday. Synagogues are expected to close with the exception of Yom Kippur prayer services, when a limited amount of worshippers will be allowed to attend in open-air spaces. ► ◄ Last Briefs