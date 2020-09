21:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Israeli UN rep meets UAE counterpart Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Ardan met his UAE counterpart Lana Nusseibeh for the first time today (Wednesday).



The two stressed the importance of increasing cooperation between their respective nations in order to expand the circle of peace in the Middle East. The ambassadors discussed tremendous opportunities that lie in wait for both countries as well as the entire region.