20:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 "Just not Bibi" or "The worse the better" Read more How has the "liberal" media managed to turn successful leaders into unscrupulous monsters in the eyes of millions of people? Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs