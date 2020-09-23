Finance Min.: Blue & White demanding full lockdown

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) accused the Blue and White party of conditioning putting an end to anti-government demonstrations with the complete closure of Israel's private sector.

"The Ministry of Finance presented to the Coronavirus Cabinet significant data and a plan that showed that it is possible and necessary to continue the functioning of the private sector while strictly observing health directives which did not receive any attention," Katz said. Israwelis can't be held hostage to Blue and White's political agenda which goes completely contrary to public interest," he added.

"I take this very seriously, and I will insist that the plan I presented be approved, preventing serious damage to the Israeli economy," pledged Katz.