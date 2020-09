19:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 PM Netanyahu: 'There will be a general lockdown - better to start now' Read more DM Gantz demands end to 'disproportionate' focus on demonstrations as PM Netanyahu pushes for harsher lockdown. ► ◄ Last Briefs