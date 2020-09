18:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Saudi king: We support Palestinian statehood Saudi Arabian king Salman addressed the UN general assembly in a pre-recorded speech today. "We support a strategic peace agreement guaranteeing the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem," he stated. ► ◄ Last Briefs