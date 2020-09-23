|
17:03
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20
UAE businesses to invest in J'lem soccer club?
CNN posted a large article detailing the nature of negotiations between the storied Jerusalem soccer club Beitar owner and a group of businessmen from the UAE to buy a large percentage of the club.
The club's owner, Moshe Hogeg, has fought against racism on the part of a small group of Beitar fans. He said that a sizeable investment on the part of the UAE could turn the team into a local powerhouse.
Last Briefs