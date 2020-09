16:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Health Ministry appeals for retired doctors to return to work Read more Doctors blame the Treasury for shortage of doctors. "We need to train doctors to use ventilators now, so they can operate them this winter." ► ◄ Last Briefs