15:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Bye Bye Dubai- is it halakhically permissible to fly to the UAE? Read more Israelis are already planning their trips, but reading Fishman is probably going to save some of them the price of the ticket. ► ◄ Last Briefs