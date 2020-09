15:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 PLO and Hamas should let their citizens emigrate Read more Tens of millions of people have left their birthplaces in recent years. Why don't the PA and Hamas let their captive people go? Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs