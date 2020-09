15:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Coronavirus Cabinet's likely plan for Yom Kippur services The Coronavirus Cabinet is likely to recommend that synagogue worshippers be allowed to gather in groups of no more than 20 individuals and hold open-air services within a large space area. ► ◄ Last Briefs