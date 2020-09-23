News Corporation mandates masks

Keshet 12 and the News Corporation announced, as part of the fight against the coronavirus, all reporters, commentators, and guests participating in Keshet studio programs and Channel 12 News will wear masks in the sequence of programs and broadcast strips. Masks will only be removed when one arrives to report or speak.

The directive will take effect from the next edition (at 15:00) until further announcement.

In addition, field interviews of the news reporters will be held with a microphone (boom) for the purpose of keeping distance and while wearing masks while they are near a group of people.