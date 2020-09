14:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Blue and White support full closure Blue and White announced they intend to support a full closure, provided that no gatherings take place in the public space at all - including prayers or demonstrations, not even in the open air. ► ◄ Last Briefs