14:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Esther Hayut asks to apply salary reduction to her Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut asked for the salary reduction to apply to her, as it does on Knesset Members, ministers, and the President. ► ◄ Last Briefs