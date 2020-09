14:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Police filmed beating Mea Shearim neighborhood resident A policeman was filmed beating a resident of the Mea Shearim neighborhood in clashes between residents and police who came to enforce coronavirus guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs