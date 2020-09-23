US government delegation to travel to Greece, Kosovo, Serbia, Israel

A U.S. government delegation led by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler will travel to Athens, Greece; Pristina, Kosovo; Belgrade, Serbia; and Jerusalem, Israel from September 20 through September 25 to advance economic cooperation and development.

Boehler will be joined by Special Advisor to the President on Serbia-Kosovo Ambassador Richard Grenell; Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bonnie Glick; President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Kimberly Reed; and other senior government officials from the U.S. Departments of Energy and Commerce. The delegation will hold meetings with senior government officials and private sector leaders.

The delegation will advance strategic investments that support diversity of supplies and reinforce energy independence in Greece and the wider region, and lay the groundwork for opening an office in Belgrade to facilitate implementation of projects that will support economic growth in the region.