13:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Sudan source: High chance of normalizing Israel relations 'very soon' Sources in Sudan today told Channel 13 News that the results of the talks between Sudan and the American delegation in Abu Dhabi were "very positive", and that there is a great chance that "very soon" there will be an announcement of normalizing relations with Israel.