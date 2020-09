13:50 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Johnson & Johnson enters late-stage trial testing coronavirus vaccine CNBC reports J&J is the fourth drugmaker backed by the Trump administration’s Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed to enter late-stage testing. The trial will enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across 215 locations in the U.S. and other countries, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. ► ◄ Last Briefs