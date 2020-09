13:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan meets UAE counterpart in first Israel's Amb. George Deek tweeted: "Today history was made. I, Israel's ambassador in Azerbaijan, met the acting Ambassador of the UAE: The first meeting between Israeli and Emirati Ambassadors in Baku– and the first anywhere to be held in Arabic. Peace is possible. We must never lose hope in our common future." ► ◄ Last Briefs