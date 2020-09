12:52 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Former Health Minister: Closure intended to cover failure Read more Chaim Ramon: 'I'm sorry Netanyahu and his ministers are adopting this policy, which will bring upon us a health and economic disaster.' ► ◄ Last Briefs