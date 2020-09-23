Gantz: 'We'll support plan for limited prayers and demonstrations'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said before a Knesset Coronavirus Cabinet hearing that he would back plans for limited prayers and demonstrations, to be presented by professionals.

"In a democracy, the right to demonstrate and protest is sacred. The demand of those who want to pray as the Jewish people have done for thousands of years is also sacred and just. The demand of those who want to earn a decent living, return to work, and care for their child is real and just, as is the right to health and safety. Before all these rights we will have to strike a balance.

"Today, the Coronavirus Cabinet will present plans for limited prayers and demonstrations by professionals in the police, the Health Ministry, and legal advice to the government. We will back their decision, act responsibly and sensitively to preserve the lives and health of citizens," Minister Gantz tweeted.