Government submits response to Supreme Court anti-lockdown petition

The Prime Minister's office, Health Ministry, and government today submitted a response to the Supreme Court petition against the lockdown submitted on behalf of a number of medical, science, academia, law, journalism personages, and citizens.

The response says: "The petitioners claim that the Health Ministry does not publish disease data and that there is no transparency of data on which the Ministry of Health is based in determining its policy. This claim of the petitioners is not true."

The petitioners requested the opportunity to respond to the government's response.