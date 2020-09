11:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Poll: Most Israelis back total lockdown Read more New poll shows Israelis are evenly divided over lockdown restrictions - with 30% saying they are too restrictive, 29% say they're too lax. ► ◄ Last Briefs