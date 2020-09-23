Former Health Ministry Director: 'Stop arguing and impose closure'

Former Health Ministry Director Prof. Gabi Barbash called in a Kan News interview to "stop arguing and impose closure".

"Now or immediately after Yom Kippur so as not to get into a dispute over the matter. The situation should not have been allowed to get to where it did. The professional echelon should have warned long ago.

"I'm concerned about the government's management and the consequences of the management on exiting the lockdown. We must now define how to get out of the closure, after how long, and how to enforce it. We are Israelis and if they do not sit on us we're outlaws."