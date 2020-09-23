|
Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20
Senior Israeli delegation to Bahrain for peace treaty talks
A senior Israeli delegation today traveled to Bahrain for talks on the drafting of the comprehensive peace treaty between the countries, Israeli officials told Walla News' Barak Ravid.
The visit of the Israeli delegation to Manama was agreed upon during a phone call yesterday between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Issa Al-Khalifa.
