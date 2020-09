10:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Sanders: 'Dems lecture about women while tearing down female nominees' Read more 'Party of anarchy' already attacking Amy Coney Barrett, 'a very strong, conservative woman', former White House press secretary says. ► ◄ Last Briefs