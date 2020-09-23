|
10:11
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20
Rehovot: Police close two bars violating closure guidelines
Police closed two bars in Rehovot that operated in violation of closure guidelines. Police who arrived at one of the businesses on Herzl Street in the city noticed the gate bars and door were closed. When they opened the door, they noticed dozens of people around tables drinking, eating, and smoking.
The bar owners were fined NIS 5,000 and yesterday a hearing was held by a police officer who ordered the closure of businesses for a week.
Last Briefs