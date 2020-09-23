|
08:46
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20
Gamzu: 'There is contagion at demonstrations'
Coronavirus Commissar Prof. Ronni Gamzu this morning said in an interview with Ofer Hadad on Radio Jerusalem, "For me, traffic restrictions at this point should be on everything - including demonstrations."
"I'm not comfortable seeing the thousands either, but I'd like to limit it to tens or 100-200 while respecting democracy. There is no gathering that is not contagious. It is clear that when you take off the mask and shout in a demonstration or in the heat of the demonstration the mask goes down - then it is clear what happens."
