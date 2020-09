08:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Coronavirus Cabinet to consider Yom Kippur synagogue closures Read more Israel's Coronavirus Cabinet to convene Wednesday morning to deliberate on plans to tighten lockdown, close synagogues during Yom Kippur. ► ◄ Last Briefs