08:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Coronavirus in Israel: 6,720 new positive cases in last day Coronavirus Commissar Prof. Ronni Gamzu reported in an interview that in the last day, 6,700 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, marking a record number of infections since the outbreak.