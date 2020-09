07:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Haredim threaten PM: Constitution Committee won't approve restrictions The haredi parties warned Prime Minister Netanyahu that if the prayer agreement reached for the Tishrei holidays in the Constitution Committee headed by MK Yaakov Asher of United Torah Judaism is violated, it will not approve the restrictions. ► ◄ Last Briefs