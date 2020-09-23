Canadian city adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

The City of Barrie, which is located 85 kilometers (53 miles) north of Toronto, on Monday joined a growing list of Canadian municipalities and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

Noah Shack, Vice President of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), welcomed the move and said, “We applaud Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and members of the Barrie City Council for their leadership, support and solidarity with the Jewish community. By adopting the IHRA definition, the council has sent a clear message: there is no place for anti-Semitism and hate in Barrie.”