News BriefsTishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20
Saudi Arabia: Deal with Iran needs to preserve non-proliferation
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that any nuclear deal with Iran has to preserve non-proliferation and continue efforts aimed at making the Middle East a zone free of mass destruction weapons, Reuters reported, citing state news agency SPA.
The agreement “has to address Iran’s destabilizing behaviors and its sponsorship of terrorism in the region to prevent it from any provocative actions in the future” it said in a statement issued after a weekly cabinet meeting.
