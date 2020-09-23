El Al issuing vouchers for cancelled flights

According to a report published in Globes, the El Al airline company has begun offering vouchers to customers who purchased tickets for flights that were subsequently cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

El Al owes passengers around NIS 1 billion for cancelled flights. Ordinarily, the company would have to provide a full refund with 21 days of the cancellation, but due to El Al's financial woes, the Knesset Economics Committee has repeatedly extended the deadline for repayment.