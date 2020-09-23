|
Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20
Trump endorses Jewish candidate for Congress
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed David Richter, a Jewish man who is running for election to the US House to represent New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District.
“David Richter will be a tremendous Congressman for New Jersey! He is a successful Businessman and Job Creator, will protect our Seniors and Healthcare, and supports our Law Enforcement and #2A. David has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” tweeted Trump.
