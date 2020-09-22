Gantz meet US National Security Adviser

Defense Minister Benny Gantz completed on Tuesday a meeting with US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, one in a series of meetings that Gantz is holding during his working visit to Washington.

Gantz stressed that the Israeli defense establishment supports and appreciates the American policy of applying pressure on Iran in the international arena in close cooperation with Israel. He briefed O’Brien on ongoing Iranian aggression and told him that Israel will continue to respond to Iranian entrenchment in Syria and in the Middle East at large, while trying to enlist other countries in the efforts as well.