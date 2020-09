22:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Finger-pointing as COVID-19 carriers board flights abroad Read more Six months into outbreak, Health Ministry and Border Control still disconnected as 5 COVID carriers fly from Israel to Serbia and Turkey. ► ◄ Last Briefs