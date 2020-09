22:19 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Defense Minister meets Kushner, discuss 'additional accords' Read more Gantz at conclusion of Kushner meeting: 'We'll work in partnership to further regional stability through normalization with more countries.' ► ◄ Last Briefs