|
22:08
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20
Rafi Peretz: I won't support a plan that restricts prayers but not protests
Minister for Jerusalem Affairs & Heritage Rafi Peretz stated this evening that he will oppose any plan that subjects public prayer to more stringent restrictions, if demonstrations are not subject to restrictions.
"If government officials and experts don't restrict demonstrations and insist on further restricting prayer services even more than they were on Rosh Hashanah, I will not accept such an outline and will oppose it with all the means at my disposal," he said.
Last Briefs